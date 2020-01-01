Watch Triple H Thrash The Rock At Summerslam 1998 To Become Intercontinental Champion

Triple H and The Rock have fought each other numerous times, but the 1998 Summerslam match between the two takes the cake. The 1998 Summerslam consisted of two incredible matches. One was between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker for the WWE Championship, and another was between Triple H and The Rock for the Intercontinental Championship.

Triple H and The Rock's rivalry was taken to a whole new level in 1998 Summerslam. Summerslam would see the leader of the Nation of Domination and the head of D-Generation X face off in an outstanding ladder match. Both were trying to cement their position in the company and show their supremacy. Their chemistry was on point this night. It was one of the most brutal and least graceful ladder matches in WWE history.

Summerslam 1998: Triple H vs The Rock

The match started with both the superstars going back-and-forth. However, an early move by the Great One left The Game on the mat. The Rock then started punishing Triple H and threw him into the crowd. Inside the ring, The Rock recovered and brought a ladder to grab the hanging belt. As the Brahma Bull started climbing the stairs, Triple H entered the ring and dragged him down. Triple H then started climbing the ladder but The Rock pulled him down. He started striking Triple H’s knee. The Rock then set up the ladder horizontally between the steps, picking his opponent up for an atomic drop, but with the knee taking the brunt of the drop onto the ladder.

In the later part of the match, Mark Henry came in the ring to help The Rock, but Chyna kept on defending Triple H. As the strongest man in WWE and the She-Hulk of WWE started their match in the ring, Triple H entered and punished The Rock. Triple H hit The Rock with a DDT which left both the men on the floor. The competitors stood up and climbed the ladder from either side. They started punching each other at the top. Triple H was thrown into the ladder and The Rock was thrown to the side ropes.

Chyna then gave Triple H a chair which he used to punish The Rock, but this would not keep The Rock down. He soon picked up Triple H and performed the People's Elbow. However, Triple H got up just in time to pull The Rock off the ladder and floored him with a Pedigree. Mark Henry returned and threw flour into Triple H's eyes. However, the King of the Kings was able to make it to the top of the ladder. The Rock tried to stop him but Chyna stopped him with a low blow. Triple H managed to take the belt from where it was hanging and he became the new Intercontinental Champion.

