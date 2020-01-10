Mike McCarthy Confesses That He Lied To Jerry Jones For A Job With Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy was recently introduced as the new head coach of Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. At the press conference, McCarthy opened up about how excited he was with the opportunity. McCarthy was away from NFL last season. He led the Packers for 13 seasons from 2006. He also won a Super Bowl during his tenure before he finished with a 125-77 record. However, after leaving the team, he used the time off from the league to study its trends with a team of fellow ex-NFL coaches. He worked on developing a new perspective on the game in order to be up and ready when presented with the next opportunity.

Mike McCarthy confesses fibbing for a job with Dallas Cowboys

Apparently, Jerry Jones was impressed by McCarthy's pitch. Jones brought him on board to take over one of the most scrutinized coaching positions in NFL. Now that he’s hired, McCarthy decided to begin his Dallas Cowboys tenure with a confession. As McCarthy revealed in his introductory press conference, he gave Jerry Jones a hard sell during the interview. McCarthy admitted to have stretched the truth.

He confessed that he told Jerry Jones that he has watched and analysed every single play of the Dallas Cowboys' 2019 season which isn't true. He added that he wanted the job and suggested that he did what he had to do. While speaking to the media on his new opportunity with the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy also went on to refer to the team as the most iconic franchise in all of professional sports. It clearly didn't sit well with the Packers.

Mike McCarthy called the Dallas Cowboys the "most iconic franchise in all of professional sports" and it "doesn't get any better" than coaching the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/x7qBDphYcy — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 8, 2020

Before Mike McCarthy was hired by the team, Jason Garrett was the head coach for Dallas Cowboys. He had led the team since 2010. It is learnt that Jones had even told Jason Garrett when he planned to interview Mike McCarthy for the position following the 2019 season. Interestingly, Garrett was all praise for Mike and called him a class act.

