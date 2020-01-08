Mike McCarthy Granted Complete Autonomy Over Cowboys' Coaching Staff, Claims NFL Insider

Last week, all the conversations surrounding the Dallas Cowboys revolved around Jason Garrett, the man who had coached the Cowboys for nine years but seemingly had one foot out the exit door towards the tail end of the NFL season. This week, his replacement Mike McCarthy has taken over the spotlight in Dallas, Texas, filling the hole left by Jason Garrett's departure. The Cowboys were quick to finalise the deal to bring the former Green Bay Packers head coach to the AT&T Stadium. Now, an NFL reporter has offered some insight as to how the Cowboys were so quick to get Mike McCarthy on board.

NFL reporter reveals major detail about Mike McCarthy's deal with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys announced the Mike McCarthy contract when Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. The fact that it took the Cowboys just under a week to turn the bleak situation of the head coach position around is down to a key detail in Mick McCarthy's contract. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, Mike McCarthy has been granted complete autonomy to fill his coaching staff in Dallas.

NFL insider claims Cowboys were majorly impressed with Mick McCarthy over the weekend

Jay Glazer appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier this week. On the show, Glazer said that the Cowboys management has given a free hand to Mike McCarthy regarding his coaching staff for next season. Glazer was also quoted as saying that the Cowboys' interview with Mike McCarthy was scheduled to last for a day. However, the interview went so well that the Cowboys decided to continue the interview over the course of the weekend before finally announcing that Mike McCarthy put pen to paper on a contract with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week.

