Cowboys Set To Appoint Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach After Firing Jason Garrett: Reports

The Dallas Cowboys have apparently wasted no time in finding a successor for Jason Garrett. Multiple reports suggest former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will soon be named as the new head coach of the Cowboys.

Breaking: Cowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, per @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/t5YmGZVEky — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2020

Jason Garrett, 53, was walking on thin ice ever since his side lost to their National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) rivals Philadelphia Eagles back in October. The Cowboys missed out on an NFL playoff spot after finishing second with an 8-8 win-loss record. With his contract set to expire on January 14, 2020, the Cowboys announced on January 6 that they have decided to not renew Garrett's contract and thereby end his 12-year association with the franchise. In 9 seasons as a head coach, Garrett led the team to an 85-67 overall record and 3 NFC East Division titles.

Mike McCarthy will be the first person to be head coach of both the Cowboys and Packers.



Both franchises rank 1-2 in all-time win percentage. pic.twitter.com/46zFIvXuwc — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2020

Mike McCarthy and Mike Nolan to the Cowboys?

Lastest reports in the US suggest Mike McCarthy has already agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy served as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 years from 2006-2018. He led the Packers to nine playoff appearances that also includes a win in Super Bowl XLV in 2011. McCarthy parted ways with the Packers after a poor 2018-19 campaign in December 2018.

Although the deal has not been confirmed by Cowboys or McCarthy himself, reports suggest the 56-year-old has already put his name on the dotted line after agreeing to a five contract with the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN, New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan will be hired as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator under McCarthy.

