Mike Trout 'lost Respect' For Players After Astros Sign-stealing Scandal

Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal has been all over the headlines leading up to the 2020 MLB season. Several players like Yu Darvish and Cody Bellinger have voiced their frustrations with the negative attention the scandal has bought to the league. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is the latest to speak out, with the 28-year-old demanding punishment for Astros players.

Mike Trout is not happy with the Astros and the punishment they received

Astros cheating: Mike Trout speaks out on scandal

LA Angels will begin their spring training on Saturday night (Sunday IST) against Chicago White Sox. During the first press conference of the spring, Mike Trout admitted that he has lost respect for some of the Astros players. Mike Trout also expressed frustration with the punishment handed down by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Mike Trout says he and others lost respect for Astros players and doesn't agree with them receiving no punishment.



3X MVP adds: "Me going up to the plate and knowing what's coming would be pretty fun up there."

Manfred reportedly granted players immunity in exchange for their cooperation in the investigation. Trout admitted that the players involved deserved the same fate as the officials.

"I don't agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing. It sucks, too, because guys' careers have been affected, a lot of people lost jobs. It was tough." - Mike Trout on Astros sign-stealing scandal

Astros cheating: Sign-stealing explained

Multiple reports in late 2019 stated that Astros used a camera positioned in the centre field to steal signs during their World Series-winning campaign in 2017. MLB's investigation revealed that Astros developed a player-driven system using illegal electronics to decode signs during the game. MLB handed a $5 million fine to Houston Astros while handing suspensions to former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and assistant GM Brandon Taubman.

Is Mike Trout the GOAT?

Widely regarded as one of the best players in MLB history. 'The Millville Meteor' has impressed with his combination of power and speed. The 28-year-old is already a three-time American League MVP while also being named in the All-Star eight times. With over 250 career home runs at a batting average of .305, Mike Trout will be heading for his ninth season in the MLB.

