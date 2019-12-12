The Debate
LA Dodgers Never In For Anthony Rendon Or Cover-up After Rivals Angels Signed Him?

other sports

MLB trade rumours: With the Angels getting hold of Antony Rendon, the LA Dodgers have failed to sign any of their wishlist players during MLB Winter Meetings

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LA Dodgers

Anthony Rendon is no longer up for grabs as the third baseman has agreed to terms with LA Angels on December 11, 2019. Anthony Rendon has agreed to join Angels in 7-years, $245 million deal. There were rumours about Los Angeles Dodgers being interested in signing the 29-year-old baseman but a report in Los Angeles Times suggests that they never even considered making an offer to Rendon. The report further suggested that LA Dodgers sensed that the superstar was not interested in playing for the other Los Angeles-based team.

 

LA Dodgers MLB trade rumours

With LA Angels getting hold of Antony Rendon, LA Dodgers have failed to sign any of their top priorities on this winter's premier free agents. The MLB giants failed to halt Stephen Strasburg from re-signing with Washington Nationals and couldn't bag Gerrit Cole despite making an 8-year, $300M offer. However, LA Dodgers are still expected to make some big signing this year as the President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman previously revealed that the powerhouse has a dozen elite-level targets on their list. LA Dodgers have been linked with players like Josh Donaldson, Francisco Lindor, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

