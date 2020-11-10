Mike Tyson Pleads Guilty To Cheating In Order To Pass Drug Tests During His Boxing Career

Mike Tyson recently admitted that he used a device to pass multiple drug tests during his heavyweight boxing career, relying on urine from his ex-wife and kids to deliver clean samples. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' revealed that because he used to “hit” marijuana and cocaine regularly, he used a 'whizzinator' to deliver his urine samples so that he could not test positive for banned substances ahead of a fight. A whizzinator is a strap-on prosthetic device with an attached bag which can be filled with liquid - in Mike Tyson’s case, urine.

Mike Tyson cheating case: Iron Mike used his wife’s urine to pass drug tests

The bag which is strapped on the thigh can be squeezed to empty the contents through the tip of the device. Mike Tyson claimed that he earlier used to fill the bag with his ex-wife’s urine, but soon got scared that the officials would detect a false sample and instead starting taking his daughter's urine to pass the test. Mike Tyson married Monica Turner in 1997, at the height of his career. The couple had two children, Amir and Rayna before splitting in 2003.

While talking about the whizzinator on the Hotboxin' podcast, Mike Tyson claimed that it was an “awesome” experience. Not just that, in his book 'Undisputed Truth', Mike Tyson admitted that he started doing cocaine at the age of 11. He also admitted that he was “cocked out of my mind” before his fight with Britain’s Danny Williams in 2004, which he lost.

“I put my baby's urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife's and my wife was like: ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something’. And I said nah, we ain't gonna use you any more, we're gonna use the kid,” added Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson cheating: Tyson on possible Evander Holyfield fight

The 54-year-old is currently training to make his boxing return in November where he will take on Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight. As he gets in shape, there are also rumours he could fight Evander Holyfield in a trilogy fight after The Superman. “That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it,” he said on the Hotboxin' podcast.

Image Source: Mike Tyson Instagram