Mike Tyson’s 12-year-old Daughter Milan Trains With Serena Williams' Coach And Coco Gauff

There was a time when the 53-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson sent chills down the spine of his opponents inside the boxing ring. He had an impressive 58-fight career record. He won 50 matches, out of which 44 of them by KO. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011. While Tyson had a great career in boxing, his daughter Milan, 12, is looking to make her mark in tennis.

Mike Tyson daughter spotted training with the coach of Serena Williams and Coco Gauff

According to a report published by tennisworldusa, Milan was spotted training with Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou as well as the American teen tennis sensation, 15-year-old Coco Gauff. Milan is a junior tennis player who has been training with Mouratoglou. Speaking about her daughter's involvement in tennis, Tyson said to a reporter in an interview that he always explains to his daughter, that if she really wants to do this, she should talk about and look upto (Novak) Djokovic and Serena Williams.

Serena Williams gets boxing lessons from Mike Tyson

It was in December last year that Mike Tyson and Serena Williams were seen together in a boxing session at the Mouratoglou Academy. Serena Williams had visited the Mouratoglou Academy in Boca Raton to train for the 2020 season. Mike Tyson chose to share a picture of himself and Serena Williams on his Instagram page.

WBC reveals Mike Tyson And Tupac Shakur's friendship story

Recently WBC boxing recently revealed the story that ignited the friendship between two of the greatest of all time. Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur are two of the greatest personalities in their respective fields. They were straight forward, passionate, energetic and brutal. While Tyson used to devastate his opponents by knocking them out, Tupac was known for reflecting truth through his rap verses.

