Dwyane Wade Opens Up On Mike Tyson Defending His Daughter Zaya From Transphobic Comments

Dwyane Wade recently spoke with Central Ave where he praised boxing legend Mike Tyson for defending his 13-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade (aka Zion Wade), from transphobic comments made by rapper Boosie Badazz back in February. Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender last year has been slammed by many, but her family, especially her parents are in complete support of Wade. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres a few months ago, Dwyane Wade said that he and his wife Gabrielle Union are “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well”.

However, the rapper was not comfortable with the news about Zaya as he took to Instagram and made some derogatory comments about the 13-year-old. “Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet,” he said (via Billboard). While talking about the same on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, Boosie Badazz added that “calling him a ‘her,’ that’s going too far”.

“I agree with you 100%, me, I agree with you right, but check this out. Who the f--k am I to say anything? What I think, don’t mean a mot--ing thing,” Mike Tyson responded.

Dwyane Wade thanks Mike Tyson

While talking about Mike Tyson’s comment, Dwyane Wade told Central Ave that he really “appreciates” what the boxing legend did. He said Mike Tyson is someone “who has learned from this journey of life” and because of that, he’s smart, educated and knowledgeable about life. “And for him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me, it was great to hear him say that,” he added.

The boxing legend is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on November 28 when he faces Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event, which is officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) will be co-headlined by Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson and will also feature fights like Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter.

Image Source: Dwyane Wade, Mike Tyson Instagram