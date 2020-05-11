Mike Tyson Reveals He Is 'ready To Go To WAR Again' As He Lines Up Fight Against Holyfield

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ Mike Tyson claims he feels unstoppable at the age of 53, as he has already planned his return inside the boxing ring for a four-round exhibition contest. Though Mike Tyson is yet to confirm his opponent, there is speculation that Mike Tyson could lock horns with Evander Holyfield for an epic trilogy bout, since Holyfield has also confirmed his return to boxing. However, the Mike Tyson boxing return may see a different fate as Tyson has reportedly received a lot of lucrative deals for his return including a $20 million offer to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson claims he feels unstoppable

The Mike Tyson boxing return has already created a lot of buzz Mike Tyson kept excitement levels up as he went live on Facebook to announce his plans regarding the fight. During the live session, Mike Tyson explained the entire scenario of his return to his fans and said, “I feel unstoppable now. I feel the same again. The gods of war ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. Imagine if I went out there and fought and I could help all these people we talked about.”

A few weeks ago, Mike Tyson posted a video of his training session with MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro from his official Instagram handle and took the combat sports community by storm. At 53, Mike Tyson appeared to possess prowess similar to the one he flaunted in his prime. Here’s a glimpse of Mike Tyson training ahead of the Mike Tyson boxing return.

Mike Tyson boxing return: A different side of the Mike Tyson boxing return

While the Mike Tyson Boxing return has excited his fanbase to no end, some veterans believe that the Mike Tyson boxing return is going to end in embarrassment. Former world champion George Foreman claimed that Mike Tyson has done enough for the sport of boxing and should not return to the ring at the age of 53. Meanwhile, promoter Frank Warren has also claimed that Mike Tyson is going to embarrass himself by returning to boxing.

