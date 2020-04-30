Why Did Mike Tyson Bite Evander Holyfield? Tyson Speaks On 'bite Heard Around The World'

Mike Tyson may be regarded as one of the best boxers in history but it also important to note that Tyson went 0-2 (win-loss) against Evander Holyfield, who at the time was hardly considered as the challenger for 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. Holyfield not only stunned Mike Tyson in their first bout but their rematch also signalled the end of Mike Tyson's dominating career. More than 20 years since the infamous bout, fans are still confused as to what prompted the controversial reaction from Mike Tyson where he ended up biting Evander Holyfield's ear off.

Why did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield? Mike Tyson bites Evander Holyfield

Back in 1996 before their first fight, Mike Tyson was on a streak of eight straight wins and had only one career loss. Evander Holyfield emerged as the challenger for his WBA Heavyweight title. Despite the odds favouring Tyson, Holyfield stunned the MGM Grand Garden Arena after he dominated Tyson in 11 rounds to walk away with the title.

Eight months after the initial match, the rematch was booked for June 28, 1997, and was billed as “The Sound and The Fury". Holyfield once again got the better of Tyson in the opening two rounds of the bout before calamity struck in the third round. Appearing to lose his composure, Mike Tyson spit out his mouthpiece, bit off a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s right ear and then spit it onto the canvas. Despite Holyfield appearing to be in pain, the match was restarted after a brief stoppage. Tyson then proceeded to bite Holyfield's other ear and was soon disqualified, handing the win to Evander Holyfield. Tyson was fined $3 million by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and he didn't fight for another year and a half. His $30 million earnings from the fight was reportedly withheld while Nevada boxing officials reviewed the fight.

22 years ago today: Tyson vs Holyfield 👂🏼 pic.twitter.com/AXZ351tL65 — MMA Gone Wild 🅙 (@MMAgonewild) June 29, 2019

Why did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield? Mike Tyson explains Evander Holyfield ear incident

After the bout, Mike Tyson claimed he simply let frustration boil over him in an unruly outburst. However, Tyson defended his actions after the match. Speaking to Sky Sports, Tyson said at the time that Holyfield was headbutting him throughout the bout. "Regardless of what I did, he's been headbutting me for two fights." Mike Tyson further added that he then decided to address Holyfield's headbutting in the ring itself. Tyson pointed out the cut above his right eye (which was incurred during the bout) and said, "Look at me I gotta go home to my kid who's gonna be scared of me. Look at me man."

During a separate interview, Tyson referenced Holyfield repeatedly headbutting him and claimed Evander Holyfield wasn't 'the warrior everyone says he was.'

Why did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield? Holyfield claims Tyson knew the fight was over

After the controversial ending to the match, Evander Holyfield took part in a press conference and told the media that Mike Tyson bit him in the third round because he knew he was going to get knocked out and that Tyson chose to lose in a disqualification instead.

Why did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield? Mike Tyson Evander Holyfield mask meme

Meanwhile, social media turned the unfortunate Evander Holyfield ear incident into a 'Mike Tyson Evander Holyfield mask meme' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Can Evander Holyfield even wear a Mask? pic.twitter.com/vEAtxbza0D — Adrian Assman (@AdrianAssman) April 27, 2020

You’re just lucky with that mask that you’re not Holyfield. pic.twitter.com/2cOcQWIUA5 — Colonel Obvious (@Chad11057585) April 26, 2020

Why did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield? Duo mend their relationship years later

In November 2019, Holyfield joined Mike Tyson on his podcast where the duo appeared to mend their soured relationship and even was seen joking about the infamous bout.

Season two sparks off with the Bite Heard Around the World. The two Heavyweight Champs chat about Evander's hilarious start to boxing and going head to head in one of the most infamous battles of professional sports. https://t.co/QteHSXXHmD pic.twitter.com/11Aouoa0Zg — Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (@hotboxinpodcast) November 11, 2019

