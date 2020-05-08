Michael Jordan Got Nearly Beaten Up By Mike Tyson At Richard Dent's Party: Rory Halloway

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was once almost beaten up at a party by Mike Tyson. Jordan and Tyson were among many guests invited to Chicago Bears then-defensive end, Richard Dent's party. Tyson's co-manager was the one to write about the incident in a memoir, which had fans ask – Did Mike Tyson beat up Michael Jordan at Richard Dent's 28th birthday party?

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Michael Jordan's security guard John Wozniak reveals incredible stories in The Last Dance

Did Mike Tyson beat up Michael Jordan at Richard Dent's birthday party?

As per Tyson's ex-manager Rory Halloway, Tyson started a conversation with Michael Jordan while he was having the drink of his choice – Long Island Iced Tea. He added that Jordan definitely did not want to start a fight with Tyson. At the time, Bears coach Mike Ditka, promoter Don King and Halloway were also present.

According to Halloway, Mike Tyson's feelings started to come out after he had a drink of his choice. He recalled looking at Tyson and asking the server to 'water his drinks down' as he could see where the conversation was headed. However, Tyson stared at Michael Jordan and asked the Bulls legend if he thought he was stupid. He compared the night to a circus.

Don King was apparently trying to change the subject while Halloway and John were trying to hold back Tyson from hitting Michael Jordan. He added that the six-time NBA champion was 'dressed sharp as always' and could not wait to get out the place 'fast enough'.

Also read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson showcases unique body transformation at 53 as he plans boxing return

While Tyson was at the top of his tower in 1988, he was having problems with his wife Robin Givens. Michael Jordan had apparently dated Givens. Halloway added that Jordan looked like he has seen a ghost and refused to tell Tyson any details about Givens though he kept asking.

Also read | Mike Tyson boxing return: After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield confirms he is coming out of retirement

Mike Tyson and his wife Robin Givens in Moscow, 1987 pic.twitter.com/XT400zXNZl — Soviet Visuals (@sovietvisuals) February 5, 2018

Also read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson reveals undergoing stem cell research therapy for much-hyped boxing return