Mike Tyson Claims Anthony Joshua “recipe For Disaster” In Front Of 'Messiah' Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson recently joined Eddie Hearn on the ‘No Passion, No Point’ podcast where the two talked about numerous things, including the potential super fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. When asked to give his thoughts on the much-touted bout, Mike Tyson hailed Anthony Joshua as a “masterful puncher,” but claimed that the unified champion is too predictable to beat his fellow Briton. “He’s a masterful puncher but you can see his punches coming. That’s just a recipe for a disaster when fighting Tyson Fury telegraphing your punches to a guy who’s 6ft 7ins,” he added.

Also Read l Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: AJ, Fury's 2-fight deal might lock Wilder out of title scene

Mike Tyson then called Tyson Fury a ‘fan fighter,’ claiming that the Gypsy King “got more people” then Anthony Joshua in England. Tyson also revealed how impressed he is with the current crop of heavyweight boxers. He stated that anyone who criticises the current heavyweight division is just jealous. While calling the division “exciting,” the former heavyweight king concluded, “There is a lot of great fights in the heavyweight division”.

Also Read l Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk, says he’ll be ‘slaughtered’ against him or Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: What’s next for AJ and Fury?

Tyson Fury was earlier scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, but the Gypsy King “moved on”, accusing Wilder and team of changing the dates of the bout. It was later revealed that the rematch clause between the two parties had expired last month, meaning Fury could defend his title against someone else. However, The Bronze Bomber has now taken the matter to court, with a judge scheduled to make his decision later this year or early next year.

If The Bronze Bomber wins, Wilder vs Fury 3 could happen next year. Whatever happens, if Tyson Fury wants to face Anthony Joshua in the historic bout, then he would have to defeat his next opponent, even if its Deontay Wilder. Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, would also try to stop his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12, if he wants to get his hands on the WBC champion.

Also Read l Anthony Joshua slams Deontay Wilder, says Bomber’s outburst proves “I did not duck fight”

Mike Tyson to face Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout

After 15 long years, Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on November 28 when he faces Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event was first scheduled for September but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which is officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), will also feature fights like Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter.

Also Read l Anthony Joshua will most certainly face Oleksandr Usyk if Tyson Fury fight falls through

Image Source: AP, Mike Tyson/ Instagram