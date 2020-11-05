Anthony Joshua Slams Deontay Wilder, Says Bomber’s Outburst Proves “I Did Not Duck Fight”

Anthony Joshua has claimed that in his recent tweet against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder has made it clear he never ducked a fight against The Bronze Bomber. The unified heavyweight champion and Wilder were in talks to fight between 2016 to 2019, but for some reason, the fight never materialised, with Deontay Wilder laying the blame on Joshua's team for pushing the dates and ducking the fight. Things got even more difficult for AJ when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder signed a deal and went on to fight for the WBC world championship twice.

Also Read l Wilder vs Fury: Wilder says his water was SPIKED before Fury rematch, accuses former trainer

However, Deontay Wilder recently undermined his claims that Joshua shied away from a fight against him when he admitted that their offer was more lucrative than the one he got to face Fury in December 2019. Deontay Wilder retained his title in the first bout as the fight was declared a split draw. However, in their second match, Fury defeated Wilder via a seventh-round technical knockout, becoming the new WBC world champion.

I thought AJ ducked you? 🥴 https://t.co/GaJIN7ak6v — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 31, 2020

Also Read l Wilder vs Fury: Fury wants to fight Agit Kabayel, German given 24 hrs to accept offer: Warren

AJ slams Wilder for “dragging my name through the mud”

Anthony Joshua, who is set to defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev in December, reacted to Deontay Wilder’s tweet, claiming that the truth has finally been revealed. “When time goes by, naturally the truth will always reveal itself. I get a lot of stick but I take it with a pinch of salt,” he told Sky Sports. AJ said that Deontay Wilder himself admitted that he was given a very lucrative deal to fight him, but he wanted the Tyson Fury fight and ducked out.

“He has come out and said it himself. We offered him a really good deal but he wanted to fight Fury. People can take it how they want, and see what the truth is now,” Anthony Joshua added.

Also Read l Anthony Joshua next fight: AJ will most certainly face Usyk if Fury fight falls through

Joshua & Fury to collide for all the heavyweight belts

Deontay Wilder was earlier scheduled to fight Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout but The Gypsy King “moved on” after the rematch clause expired. Tyson Fury is currently scheduled to make his UK return on December 5, but his opponent is yet to be made official. Fury’s team earlier sent a contract to former European champion Agit Kabayel and it is rumoured that the German could slot in for the bout. If Fury and AJ both stop their next opponents, they will collide in 2021 for all the heavyweight belts.

Also Read l Anthony Joshua next fight: AJ, Fury's 2-fight deal might lock Wilder out of title scene: Hearn

Image Source: AP