Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury's 2-fight deal might lock Wilder out of title scene: Hearn

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Tyson Fury had declined an opportunity to fight Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout, claiming that The Bronze Bomber and his team made various attempts to push back the dates of their December bout. Tyson Fury, who defeated The Bronze Bomber in their second match in February, told The Athletic that "they don't really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his a** again." This now paves the way for a bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who signed a two-fight deal earlier this year.

Also Read l Joshua vs Fury: Joshua hopes Wilder makes a comeback despite Fury fight hitting roadblock

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

With the WBC champion not wanting to fight Deontay Wilder and having recently signed the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury contract, The Bronze Bomber’s place in the heavyweight picture is currently under threat. According to various reports, Carlos Takam could replace Deontay Wilder and would go on to fight Tyson Fury in December. If Fury stops his yet-to-be-finalised opponent, he would go on to face Anthony Joshua next year.

It’s official FURY VS JOSUAR AGREED FOR NEXT YEAR,

I got to smash @bronzebomber first then I’ll annihilate @anthonyfjoshua #WEARESPARTANS MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN.🙏🏻👍🏻 god bless @… https://t.co/GesKkS7di1 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 10, 2020

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his top four boxers, wants to see Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

However, the unified world champion would also have to defeat mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12, to get a shot at The Gypsy King. According to Eddie Hearn, if things go according to plan, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will face off in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history at The O2. Any chance of Wilder rejoining the duo at the top of the heavyweight summit now appears to be slim.

“Wilder has missed the boat. He won't get a shot at the world title until 2022 onwards because we are going to have two fights [with Fury] next year if we beat Pulev,” told Eddie Hearn to Sky Sports.

Also Read l Joshua vs Fury: Fury hails Lopez for defeating Lomachenko: 'He’s a heavyweight on tiny legs'

Deontay Wilder’s team wants the Tyson Fury fight

After Tyson Fury refused to fight the Bronze Bomber, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel told ESPN that his client would fight Tyson Fury “any date, any place”. However, Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum was quick to rubbish Finkel's claims and made it clear that The Gypsy King would not even consider that fight. He added that the rematch clause between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has now expired and The Gypsy King is free to fight other opponents.

Also Read l Deontay Wilder’s team responds to Tyson Fury saying he’s moving on from rematch

Image Source: AP