Anthony Joshua Will Most Certainly Face Oleksandr Usyk If Tyson Fury Fight Falls Through

Oleksandr Usyk successfully maintained his mandatory position as a challenger for Anthony Joshua’s WBO title by defeating Dereck Chisora on Saturday. After the fight, Oleksandr Usyk made it clear that he’ll be coming after AJ and according to reports, he could demand a title shot from the unified champion after the Joshua vs Pulev fight, set to take place on December 12.

If Anthony Joshua stops Kubrat Pulev in their mandatory bout, he’s likely to fight Tyson Fury next. However, if the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury falls through, Oleksandr Usyk will be his next challenger, according to Eddie Hearn.

“If we can’t make the Fury fight and AJ beats Pulev, he is fighting Usyk one million per cent,” Eddie Hearn told the media (via The Sun).

The December 2020 fight against Kubrat Pulev would be Anthony Joshua’s first fight since reclaiming his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Andy Ruiz last year. WBC champion Tyson Fury is also excepted to fight a week prior to AJ, his first since dethroning Deontay Wilder in February. If both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury successfully defeat their next opponents, then they could face off for the undisputed title in 2021.

However, Oleksandr Usyk is ready to jeopardise the much-awaited fight by asking Anthony Joshua for a title shot.

By defeating Dereck Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk became the next mandatory challenger for the WBO title. Meaning, after the Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua bout, Oleksandr Usyk could challenge AJ for a title fight. If this happens, Anthony Joshua could either defend his WBO title against Usyk or vacate it to fight Tyson Fury, in what is expected to be the biggest clash in British boxing history.

Joshua next fight: Anthony Joshua ready to relinquish his WBO title?

While talking about the same, Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social that the WBO belt will not stand in the way of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury. Eddie Hearn added that it’s all up to the WBO, whether they want Anthony Joshua to put the title on the line against Tyson Fury or not.

“Will he vacate a belt and fight Tyson Fury next? Yes, I believe he would if he had to, but would he rather maintain all the belts? One million per cent! I know Tyson Fury has said, ‘I already had all the belts.’ I know, but you’ve never been undisputed,” he concluded.

Image Source: Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua Instagram