Mike Tyson Recalls Crying Before Every Fight As He 'turned Into Something He Did Not Like'

For anyone who's followed the Mike Tyson boxing career, many would have trouble imagining Mike Tyson crying. The Kid Dynamite was a fierce boxer and the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, as well as the only heavyweight to successively unify them. An impressive 44 knockout wins speak volumes of Tyson's ferocity and now, The Baddest Man on the Planet has revealed how he burst into tears before he entered the ring during the height of his fame.

Also Read: Tyson Fury Claims Mike Tyson Was Willing To Offer Him $500 Million For A Fight

Mike Tyson crying: Kid Dynamite always cried before stepping in the ring during his legendary career

Speaking on the Mike Tyson boxing career, the 54-year-old said on the HotBoxin Podcast that he used to cry before he stepped into the ring during his career. The Baddest Man on the Planet said that he turned into someone he did not like before entering the ring and that reduced him to tears. While mentioning the Mike Tyson crying episode, the boxing legend spoke about his former self, and said Kid Dynamite 'brought more than just fighting with him'.

He added that his boxing persona brought in "jealousy, envious, guilt and a lot of other stuff" during the famed Mike Tyson boxing career. Tyson officially retired in 2006 and has since been courted with a return to the ring, and his recent return to peak fitness has further fueled those rumours When quizzed if he would return to his Kid Dynamite self if he makes a boxing comeback, the 54-year-old said that everything was bad about that guy and no one ever put that together. He continued by saying everything he remembers about his past, his family, his mother is all from his former self and he had a tough time cutting him off.

Also Read: Mike Tyson Prepping To Fight A Great White Shark To Overcome Fear Of boxing Return At 54

Mike Tyson boxing career: Mike Tyson return

Rumours of a Mike Tyson return have been swirling around for some time, but none of them has converted into a potential fight. The Baddest Man on the Planet recently rejected a £14 million offer to fight 44-year-old Wanderlei Silva in a Bare Knuckle Boxing match, while a rematch against 57-year-old Evander Holyfield was reportedly on the cards. Riddick Bowe has also challenged him to a fight.

Mike Tyson, in the meantime, will feature on the annual summer TV programme Shark Week and will take on a Great white shark in an incredible Man vs Beast challenge for Discovery Channel. It is not entirely clear how the 54-year-old former boxer will challenge the shark, but iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer will be calling the shots. The makers have stressed that no sharks were harmed in the making of the episode.

Also Read: Mike Tyson Fans Livid After Tweet Hints LeBron James Would Knock Out 'Iron' In His Prime

Also Read: Mike Tyson Slams 'small, Scared' Floyd Mayweather For Rating Himself Above Muhammad Ali

(Image Courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram)