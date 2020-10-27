Mike Tyson Documentary Coming Soon On Netflix As Boxer Trains For First Fight In 15 Years

Mike Tyson is currently training for his first fight in 15 years. 'Iron Mike' has not stepped inside the ring since he lost to Kevin McBride in June 2005. The 54-year-old will make his return to the ring next month when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout in Calfornia.

While Tyson continues to promote his upcoming charity boxing match, the Baddest Man on the Planet is also preparing for his return to the small screen as an unnamed documentary revolving around his legendary career is coming to Netflix. According to Daily Star, in the upcoming Mike Tyson documentary, the former boxing world champ will take a look back at the various mistakes he made throughout his career.

While details of the documentary are yet to be revealed, as it appears, it will mostly feature Mike Tyson's recent transformation and how he evolved in a matter for months for his upcoming bout. Discussing the past and present with his current trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, Tyson got emotional as he tried to find an answer to what happiness means to him.

"Yeah. I don’t fear it (death). Living might be more complicated than dying to me," Mike Tyson says in the documentary, as quoted by Daily Star. "The belief of it. I don’t know if it’s true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without courage, you can’t handle living. Living is a journey, living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously."

Mike Tyson further delved into what it felt like training for every single fight and getting into the ring knowing one wrong move could prove fatal for either of the fighters. "I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight. I knew that. But I wasn’t scared because I thought if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing. That self-confidence was a survival mechanism."

Mike Tyson, who was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, also opened up on the various adversities he faced in his career, admitting most of them were a result of his own wrongdoings. The Netflix release date for the Mike Tyson documentary is yet to be disclosed.

In 2008, a documentary, titled 'Tyson' was screened for the first time at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by American filmmaker James Toback, the documentary saw Tyson reflecting on his highly controversial life/career and how it helped in Tyson growing into a mature person.

Mike Tyson boxing return

The exhibition bout is set to take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will serve as the headliner of the event that will also feature a bout between cruiserweights Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Additionally, the card will also feature another two bouts - Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter. Matches will officially be streamed on social media platform Triller.

(Image Credits: AP)