Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr's EAR In Epic Thanksgiving Clip Ahead Of Boxing Return: Watch

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set for his return to the return after more than 15 years since his last fight. 'The Baddest Man On The Planet' is all set to face off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match on Saturday night, November 28 (Sunday in India) in what promises to be an epic clash. The 54-year-old added a bit more spice to the contest by chopping down his opponent's ear during Thanksgiving celebrations.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight: Iron eats opponents ear in epic thanksgiving video

Mike Tyson is widely known as one of the most ferocious and aggressive boxers to have ever taken the ring. But 'The Baddest Man On The Planet' also has a funny side to him which was there for all to see in a recent video uploaded by the 54-year-old on his YouTube channel. In the Mike Tyson thanksgiving video, Iron seems to have invited his children to cut a cake which bore the look of his next opponent Roy Jones Jr.

While munching the cake, the 54-year-old made a reference to the infamous Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield match in 1997, where the former bit off a huge chunk of his opponent’s ear during a clinch. 'The Baddest Man On The Planet', while cutting his Thanksgiving cake, mentioned that he likes ears and commented that it is much tastier than Evander’s.

Mike Tyson was disqualified from the bout against Evander by the referee and his boxing license was revoked temporarily. In a chat with Fox News recently, Iron revealed that he was frustrated being caught up in clinches during the fight against Evander and that frustration may have contributed to him chewing off a part of his ear. In an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2016, Tyson had addressed the ear-biting incident and issued an apology to Holyfield, claiming that his initial apology was not sincere.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time Mike Tyson's antics have been used as a PR stunt by the 54-year-old. The Baddest Man on the Planet had revealed his funny side in an advertisement for Foot Locker, where Tyson turned up at Holyfield’s house, offering the missing part of his ear in a small jewellery box. One can hope that Iron can keep his jolly side when he takes the ring on Saturday night, having ferociously trained himself for his boxing return.

(Image Courtesy: Mike Tyson YouTube)