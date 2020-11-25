Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Breaks Pre-fight PPV Sales Records: “Haters Are Mad”

Mike Tyson recently took to Twitter and slammed his ‘haters’ following the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pre-fight PPV sales that went viral. The boxing legend, who’ll step back into the ring on Saturday night, was criticised for fighting at the age of 54. His last bout was in 2005 against Kevin McBride which he lost by technical knockout after quitting from the stool at the end of the sixth round (start of the seventh round), despite winning on the judges’ scorecard.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr sales: Mike Tyson slams ‘haters’

Iron Mike hit back at "haters" by sharing a screenshot of a Yahoo report on the fight's financial success. With the screenshot, Mike Tyson added a caption where he asked Roy Jones Jr to be ready for the fight. He also claimed that the “haters are mad” because they “can’t get numbers like this”.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

What makes Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr so special?

According to Yahoo Finance, more than 300 people are working on the event and the production cost and quality of the upcoming PPV is “simply unprecedented”. Produced by Triller, the event will be co-headlined by a cruiserweight bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson. Apart from that, the fight card also features Badou Jack vs Blake McKernon and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter.

The event will also feature performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo. According to various reports, the event will be officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Rules for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout would be slightly different, considering both the fighters have a combined age of 105.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr sales: Rule for the exhibition bout

According to CSAC executive director Andy Foster, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are not allowed to knock each other out during the bout. The two will compete in an eight-round match, with each round only two minutes long. Not just that, there will be no judges sitting ringside to offer scoring and the referee will not announce the winner of the bout at the end.

