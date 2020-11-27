Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Weigh-in Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch In India

Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his much-awaited boxing return on November 28 when he faces fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of the bout, the two legends will meet for the first time at the weigh-ins, along with undercard stars Badou Jack and Jake Paul. The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in will take place on Friday, November 27 at 5 pm ET (3:30 am IST, Saturday).

The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones weigh-in live.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream (weigh-in): Date and time for the event

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020

Time: 5:30 am IST

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream (weigh-in): How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the weigh-in live for their customers. However, if you do not have a BT Sport account, you can still catch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream for free on tysonontriller.com. Apart from the website, Indian fans also watch the weigh-in live on Triller’s Twitter page.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream India (weigh-in): Other major details

While Jake Paul and the others will compete under normal boxing rules, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr has seen some changes. CSAC executive director Andy Foster earlier revealed that the two legends are not allowed to knock each other out during the bout. Not just that, there will be no judges sitting ringside to offer scoring and the referee will not announce the winner of the bout.

While Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will not be required to wear headgear, they will compete in an eight-round match, with each round only two minutes long.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live India (weigh-in): complete fight card

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live telecast: Main Card

Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight: Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight: Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live telecast: Undercard

Lightweight: Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright

Featherweight: Irvin Gonzalez Jr vs Edward Vasquez

Heavyweight: Juiseppe Cusumano vs Nick Jones

