Chris Jericho Opens Up Being 'knocked Out' By Mike Tyson On WWE RAW In 2010

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' is set to make his return to boxing later this year. Mike Tyson has been training extensively and has seemingly transformed himself into a shredded fighter ahead of his highly anticipated return. On Saturday, May 23, Mike Tyson made a guest appearance at AEW's PPV Double or Nothing and even teased a potential segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. In AEW, 'Iron Mike' will be once again working with Chris Jericho, who is currently one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Chris Jericho opens up on facing Mike Tyson in WWE RAW

While Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson may not cross paths in AEW, the duo did work with each other in WWE, and Jericho was at the receiving end of a knock-out punch by 'Iron Mike'. The segment dates back to 2010 when Mike Tyson appeared as a guest host on WWE RAW. Later that night, he was involved in a tag-team match that involved Y2J, Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Mike Tyson teamed up with Jericho to face the DX members.

However, mid-way through the match, the former boxer turned on Chris Jericho, ending up knocking out Y2J with a vicious punch.

Five years after the incident, Chris Jericho opened up on the segment with Mike Tyson and shared what it was like being punched by the former WBA champion. "The moment before he swung at me, I told him, 'Just wait until I put my hands up in the air, and swing,'" Chris Jericho told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Time stood still. I am the craziest man on the planet right now because I’m waiting for Iron Mike Tyson to take a swing at me. I thought 'I’m going to let him do it. Hopefully, he’s going to do it the proper way. But what if he’s mad? What if he misses?"

Jericho proceeded to say that Mike Tyson just grazed him with his punch. He, however, added that Tyson's punch was like a "swoosh" that even apparently left a "vapour trail". Jericho says he did enjoy working with 'Iron Mike', who was still pretty fast and powerful, despite being past his prime.

Mike Tyson WWE appearance in 2010

Both Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson were involved at AEW's Double or Nothing this past weekend. Mike Tyson was present at the PPV to present the inaugural AEW TNT Championship to the victor between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer. He was forced to intervene during the match after Jake 'The Snake' Roberts appeared to make an interference. The 53-year-old got rid of his shirt to reveal his impressive transformation while scaring off Roberts.

.@miketyson has seen enough!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/M26AzLAVFR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

