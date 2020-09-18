Watch: Mike Tyson Knocks Out Trainer While Preparing For The Roy Jones Jr Fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his return on November 28, 2020, where he’ll face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight. Tyson has been training aggressively for the past few months and according to his recent pictures and video footage, he’s seemingly in the best shape of his retirement life. Mike Tyson has shared multiple videos on Instagram showcasing his boxing skill. A Mike Tyson training video recently went viral on social media, wherein Iron Mike can be seen sparring with his trainer Rafael Cordeiro. The spar starts at a fast pace, but in the end, Mike Tyson accidentally knocks out Cordeiro with a massive right hook.

Mike Tyson knocks out trainer with a vicious hook

The video proves that the 54-years-old still has the speed and power which he had in his prime. While the upcoming bout against Roy Jones Jr is an exhibition fight, Mike Tyson appears to be taking it very seriously. The video invited reactions from fans and boxers alike, with current WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring writing" "Somebody send Mike a reminder that this is an exhibition". Danny Williams, on the other hand, claimed that Mike Tyson could "seriously hurt" Roy Jones Jr when the two come face-to-face this year.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Jones admits he may have 'made a mistake'

A couple of days ago, Roy Jones Jr sat down with Sky Sports UK where he made it clear that Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr would be a real fight before admitting that Iron Mike still has the power to hurt him. He then reacted to the knockout video where he claimed that he may have "made a mistake" by accepting the fight with Tyson. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and is officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

"He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring," Jones Jr told Sky Sports. "If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy," Roy Jones Jr added.

