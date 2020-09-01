Mike Tyson Participates In Intense Training Session With WWE Legend Kurt Angle

Mike Tyson, the 54-year-old retired boxer, is preparing to fight for the first time in 15 years when he faces Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition encounter later in November this year. Since the beginning of March, Mike Tyson has been training under Mixed Martial Arts trainer Rafael Cordeiro. In a bid to up his preparations, the boxing legend called upon former UFC Champion Henry Cujedo and former WWE legend Kurt Angle.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight: Kurt Angle sides with Tyson

The former freestyle wrestling champion Kurt Angle took to Twitter to share a picture of the three legends at the training session.

Mike Tyson is keen to put up a great show on his return and continues to prepare for his contest, something he has been doing since March. The Mike Tyson fight is something all boxing and WWE fans will be waiting and it would be pure joy to watch two great boxers face off each other in the ultimate "Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr" encounter. Mike Tyson is leaving no stone unturned in preparations ahead of his return to the playing ring.

Henry Cujedo wrote in the caption 'G.O.A.T Moutain ðŸðŸðŸ. @smartcups ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†.' Meanwhile Mike Tyson's MMA trainer Cordeiro too took to social media to upload a picture of him trying to help Mike Tyson get in shape and ready for action.

The pay-per-view fight was originally scheduled for the month of September to be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California but was later postponed to November and is expected that it would be held at the same venue. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr threatened to pull out of the exhibition match unless he was compensated for the extra weeks added to the schedule as he claimed that it would affect his other plans and business.

While Mike Tyson felt that this was extra time to get into shape, his opponent Jones was unhappy with the event organizers suspending the big "Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr" match by 11 weeks. Roy Jones felt that the delay is his biggest issue as he has other commitments to fulfill and that he isn't a full-time boxer now.

(Image credits: Mike Tyson Instagram)