Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr To Be Postponed Until November 28: Reports

Mike Tyson's return to boxing after 15 years has been postponed until November 28, according to reports. The exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr was initially scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It was supposed to serve as the main card of the event also featuring a bout between former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr postponed

According to The Athletic, Mike Tyson's team opted to push the exhibition match by two months in order to maximise the revenue for Iron Mike's highly-anticipated return to the ring. The idea was pitched to Roy Jones Jr, who approved the switch almost instantly.

Mike Tyson's last fight came in June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride in the sixth round. While little was expected from his return to boxing, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' stunned fans when he revealed photos of his epic transformation on social media. Since May this year, Tyson confirmed several times that he intends to get back in fighting shape for one or maybe two exhibition bouts. Tyson has been training with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro for his return.

Mike Tyson training

Before Roy Jones Jr was confirmed as his opponent, several former and current stars were touted as potential opponents for Mike Tyson. Among them, his former foe Evander Holyfield emerged as the favourite to fight Tyson. Holyfield is 2-0 up against Tyson and was reportedly interested in facing the former world champ for the third time. As of now, it is said Tyson vs Holyfield III is still in the works.

Coming to Roy Jones Jr, the 51-year-old last stepped inside the ring in February 2018, where he beat Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision. Jones' career peaked in the late 2000s. The former champ, however, has extended his fight career significantly, which suggests he might be in good shape to face Iron Mike. Jones is 66-9 in his career.

Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. will still be broadcast on the Triller app. Touted as a rival of the hugely popular, TikTok, Triller reportedly paid a whopping $50 million in order to acquire the rights for the fight.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr Instagram)