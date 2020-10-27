Sadhguru Heaps Praise On Mike Tyson Ahead Of Mega-fight Vs Roy Jones Jr​​​​​​​

Indian yogi and author, Sadhguru, had some tips, advice and plenty of praise for boxing icon Mike Tyson ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the ring. The self-proclaimed 'Baddest Man on the Planet' is set to fight former multiple division world champion, Roy Jones Jr, in an exhibition bout on November 28. However, a curious Mike Tyson had a question for the Indian spiritual leader before his fight and asked the 63-year-old Sadhguru how he manages to keep "inner peace" in the crisis that is the year 2020.

Sadhguru showers praise on Mike Tyson, offers tips on finding "inner peace"

In a recently uploaded Instagram video by Sadhguru, Mike Tyson is seen asking the yogi how he manages to find peace in the current chaos. The video then cuts to Sadguru taking time off his road trip in America to offer advice and tips to the 54-year-old boxer. "Peace cannot be found in America, Africa or anywhere else in the world. It can only be found within yourself," said the yogi.

Sadhguru then went on to state: "All human experiences have a chemical basis to it and we have to learn how to create a chemistry of blissfulness." The 63-year-old also advised Tyson to focus solely on himself and the heaped praise on the legendary boxer for his decision to return to the sport at 54. "I wish you the best of luck, Mike, and its amazing that you have chosen to return towards something that you love doing."

Sadguru concluded by saying, "It doesn't matter whether you are doing it for fun or for competition, Mike, but even attempting what you are doing at this stage of your life takes courage. It's amazing that you are training so well and have kept in such good shape for your new challenge." Sadhguru also offered Tyson an invitation to ride with him on his road trip in the US.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr preview

Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring on November 28, nearly 16 years after his last competitive fight against Kevin McBride in 2004. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr, 51, was last seen in action against Scott Sigman in February 2018. The eight-round bout will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

