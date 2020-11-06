Mike Tyson Shows Off Remarkable Speed In Training Ahead Of His Return Bout: “Don’t Blink”

Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his boxing return on November 28, 2020, where he’ll face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight. Tyson has been training aggressively for the past few months and is seemingly in the best shape of his retirement life. Since the announcement of the bout, Iron Mike and his team have shared multiple videos on social media where the legend can be seen showcasing his incredible skills.

Recently, another video went viral, where Mike Tyson can be seen sparring with his trainer Rafael Cordeiro, showing off his impressive power and speed. "Don't blink," warns Cordeiro in the caption on Instagram, suggesting Tyson will be going for an early KO against Roy Jones Jr. Despite being 54 years old, Mike Tyson has retained his lightning speed and power in the video which could give him a major advantage against the Superman, who himself is known for his quick moves.

A couple of days ago, Roy Jones Jr sat down with ESPN where he revealed his game plan to defeat the knockout king. The Superman said that he has to depend on his superior movement and stamina to beat Tyson, who he believes is like a “pitbull pup”.

However, after watching Mike Tyson’s recent video, Roy Jones Jr might think of making some changes in his plans. “Mike Tyson knows one way. It's like playing with a pitbull pup – he'll play, but he'll get lost because all he knows is [to] go at it. That's all Mike knows, go at it. So I've got to be prepared for whatever Mike comes out with,” Roy Jones Jr added.

Mike Tyson training: Iron Mike nearly knocks out Rafael Cordeiro

In September, Rafael Cordeiro shared another training video of Mike Tyson where ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ can be seen knocking out Cordeiro with a vicious right jab. Earlier, Rafael Cordeiro told TMZ Sports that Mike Tyson is currently at a different level and could even trade blows with current heavyweights like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and others. He added that Roy Jones Jr would be making a “mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy.”

