Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr Slam Mayweather For Saying There's Too Many Prizes In Boxing

A couple of days ago, while promoting his fighter Gervonta Davis, Floyd Mayweather sat down with Showtime and criticised boxing for having too many championship belts. The retired 50-0 former champion claimed that all the sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF) hand out a number of belts in every weight class which makes it that much harder for any one fighter to declare themselves a true world champion. Mayweather stated that having too many titles is “not good for the sport,” adding: “Now when a fighter fights, every fighter is a champion.”

Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr hit back at Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr disagreed with Mayweather’s comments while talking about the same at the press conference of their comeback bout in November. Roy Jones Jr was the first to reply, saying, “I don't give a damn what nobody says.” He claimed that when he used to fight, his goal was to win every belt in the division. “Mike did the same thing. We come from the old school. We want every belt you got,” he added.

Everyone Fights For A Reason. November 28th #TysonJones https://t.co/YZMmNpsQ1U — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 29, 2020

Roy Jones Jr claimed that "fighting for the title is like a drug” and it’s one of the reasons he decided to make his return at the age of 51. He concluded by saying that a title fight may not mean a lot to fighters like Floyd Mayweather, but to him, it means the world. Mike Tyson then picked up the mic and agreed with Roy Jones Jr’s comments, saying, “He said it all. It's like drugs.”

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr to clash for a WBC belt

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are all set to collide on November 28, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Though it will be an eight-round exhibition bout, there will be a championship belt on the line.

According to Ariel Helwani, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a title just for the bout, dubbed the “Frontline Battle Belt”. In terms of rules, Roy Jones Jr recently told Joe Rogan that the WBC has made the decision to make the bout shorter. He claimed that the boxing governing body is thinking of the fighters' safety, given their combined age is 105.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be competing for the WBC Frontline Battle Belt, I’m told. Here’s a pic of said belt, created just for them.



They meet on 11/28. pic.twitter.com/CFwYAUMry9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 26, 2020

Image Source: AP, Mike Tyson Instagram