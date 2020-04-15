Mike Tyson Reveals The Only Thing He Is Worried About In A Street Fight

Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the few boxers who can intimidate their opponents even before being landing a punch, as he is famously labelled as ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ in the boxing community. Mike Tyson, the youngest man to grab the WBC Heavyweight title retired from the sport in 2006. His 21-year-long boxing career saw 50 wins and 6 defeats. However, Tyson has often made headlines for his personal life. Currently, 53-year-old Mike Tyson has often been vocal about his mistakes and a few years back he famously admitted how he feared going to jail.

A few years back on the Jim Norton Show, Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White made an appearance where the former WBC heavyweight champion revealed the only thing he would always fear in a street fight. Mike Tyson himself has often courted controversy by being involved in brawls and street fights throughout his career. Jim Norton asked whether Tyson would fear a man who has the strength to get back up from his punch in a street fight.

Tyson instantly denied this and said that he would never fear such a man. However, according to Mike Tyson, he was always gripped with fear when his punch would knock someone out. That’s where he felt he would go back to jail. Mike Tyson has been jailed multiple times for his skirmishes with the law and the retired boxing legend has always been open to his fans about his days in prison.

(Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram)