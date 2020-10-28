Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr To Hold Virtual Press Conference On October 29 For FREE?

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will meet each other in their first press conference this week, ahead of their much-awaited exhibition bout on November 28, 2020. The virtual event, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 29, will also feature YouTube star Jake Paul, who’s set to face Nate Robinson at next month’s event. According to The Sun, the virtual press conference will be hosted by sports analyst Ariel Helwani and would start at 1 pm EST (10:30 pm IST).

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr press conference?

Though the press conference will not be streamed in any Indian channels or apps, fans can watch it for free on Fite.TV and tysonontriller.com. The press conference is expected to gain a lot of viewers as it will be the first time the two legends will come face-to-face. The prospect of the return of both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr has baffled a few fans but excited many. Everything seems to move in the right direction for this fight as of now.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr set to take place on November 28

The highly-anticipated bout was first scheduled for September, but was later pushed to November 28. Reports even went viral claiming that Roy Jones Jr was unhappy with the change in date, but later agreed to the terms. He also sat down with ESPN a few weeks ago where he revealed his game plan to take Mike Tyson down.

Even though Roy Jones Jr admits that Mike Tyson has some serious knockout power, he revealed that he can depend on his superior movement and stamina to stop Tyson, who he believes is like a “pitbull pup”. Roy Jones Jr said he and his team know what Mike Tyson could do during the fight, so he’s preparing for it the best he can. “Mike Tyson knows one way. It's like playing with a pitbull pup – he'll play, but he'll get lost because all he knows is [to] go at it. That's all Mike knows, go at it. So I've got to be prepared for whatever Mike comes out with,” Roy Jones Jr added.

Tyson vs Jones Jr fight details: Updated match card

Heavyweight bout: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr (Rounds - 8)

Cruiserweight bout: Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson (Rounds - 6)

Light heavyweight bout: Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan (Rounds - 8)

Cruiserweight bout: Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter (Rounds - 6)

Image Source: Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson/ Instagram