Mike Tyson Calls UFC Star Conor McGregor 'beast' In Glowing Praise; Watch Video

Conor McGregor has received a lot of opinions from various combat sports icons in the past including the likes of Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell and even Lennox Lewis. However, getting a word of praise from Mike Tyson has seemingly excited ‘The Notorious’ as he went on to express his gratitude towards Tyson via Twitter. While interacting with UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson went on to speak a word or two about Conor McGregor and labelled the Irish giant as a ‘beast’. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ also appreciated Conor McGregor’s performance against Floyd Mayweather from 2017 and claimed that people don't understand how deadly Conor McGregor is.

UFC: Mike Tyson says Conor McGregor is a beast calls him a ‘bad m***’

In the latest episode of Hotboxing Podcast with Mike Tyson, the 53-year-old boxing veteran went on to discuss a lot of things with UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. However, Conor McGregor’s name surprisingly came up in the conversation. Mike Tyson went on to analyse the Irishman’s performance inside the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather from 2017 and claimed that Conor McGregor is a ‘beast’.

Mike Tyson further justified his statement by explaining how Conor McGregor managed to go 10 rounds against the ‘best boxer’ of this generation without even having professional boxing experience. Such praise from Mike Tyson made Conor McGregor post a heart-warming message on Twitter as he expressed mutual respect towards Mike Tyson.

It was a great contest, just watched it back!

Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.

I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.

None more so than from Mike.

Excited for part 2. https://t.co/ysL9NNnFsO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

Mike Tyson boxing return update

Mike Tyson has already announced his boxing return at the age of 53 and is planning to perform in a five-round exhibition contest. According to reports, Mike Tyson is going to lock horns against Shannon Briggs on his return, although Tyson has also received a lucrative offer of $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, nothing has been finalised yet since the trilogy bout with Evander Holyfield is also on the verge of happening.

After Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield has also announced his comeback. The former world champion is walking on the same path as Mike Tyson since ‘The Real Deal’ is also coming out of retirement in order to raise money for charitable funds. However, Evander Holyfield is yet to name his opponent officially, while the trilogy bout with Mike Tyson is being speculated.

Image courtesy: UFC and Mike Tyson Instagram