Roy Jones Jr Will Fight Mike Tyson In November Even If WADA Drugs Test Comes Back Positive

Roy Jones Jr recently claimed that he is set to fight Mike Tyson even if he fails the anti-doping test. Jones is scheduled to face Iron Mike in an eight-round exhibition fight on November 28. Speaking on the RJJ Boxing Show on the UFC Fight Pass, Roy Jones Jr revealed the two former heavyweight champs underwent WADA anti-doping tests last week to finalise their participation for November's charity bout. As per the guidelines laid down by the World Boxing Federation (WBF), competitors won't be allowed to participate in the fight if they test positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

While Jones lamented it would be bad news if either them were to test positive for PEDs, the 51-year-old claimed he would still fight the Baddest Man on the Planet, irrespective for the test result. “It would concern you if you were concerned about having advantages. But for me, I’m the kinda guy, I’m old school, you know what I mean? I hope you pass the test, but when I turn my attention to you, I want you, I don’t give a damn what you got, I want you," he said this week. "When I see you like that, I want you, I don’t care who it is. I hope he passes the test because without the test we can’t fight, but even if he didn’t pass the test, Roy would still fight.”

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr preview

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Tyson vs Jones will serve as the main card to the show also featuring a bout between cruiserweights Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Additionally, the card will also feature another two bouts - Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter. Matches will officially be streamed on social media platform Triller.

Last month, Jones was rumoured to be willing to back out of the fight after Mike Tyson's representatives postponed the fight from September to November. In an interview, Jones revealed he had no problem in backing out from the fight if he was not compensated for the change in schedule.

Since then, however, both Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson, have been frequently hyping their upcoming matchup with posts on social media. The two heavyweight fighters have repeatedly called out each other, sharing snippets of their brutal training sessions as a warning sign of things to come in November.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr Instagram)