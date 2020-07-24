Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr: Former World Champs To Meet In An 8-round Blockbuster Bout

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's highly-anticipated return to the boxing ring will take place on September 12 in Los Angeles. Iron Mike announced on his Legends Only League website that he will be facing former world champion Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout. Mike Tyson, 54, had his last professional fight in 2005 where he lost to Kevin McBride in six rounds. While Tyson continued making guest appearances throughout these years, not many expected Tyson to return to the ring.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Iron Mike vows it will not be for show

However, the Baddest Man on the Planet stunned fans earlier this year when he announced his intention to have another bout, while also unveiling his stunning transformation. Trained by MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, Tyson revealed he was getting back to full fitness and that he is excited for his return to boxing.

The 54-year-old has shrugged off any notion that the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout will be for show, stating: "We’re showing our skills and fighting." While speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Iron Mike said, "It’s 100% of it looking to be Mike Tyson in the ring. I’ve got one speed - forward.” Tyson also confirmed that both fighters will ensure their safety inside the ring. Since California rules require competitors to wear proper headgear for the fight, Mike Tyson reckons the two veterans will be "alright".

Mike Tyson finished his career with a 50-6 record. Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr, 51, has been in and out of the ring in recent years. Jones has a record of 66-9 with 47 knockouts to his name. He last stepped inside the ring in February 2018, beating Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision. Roy Jones Jr was always considered an outside contender to face Mike Tyson. Last month, the 51-year-old acknowledged the speculation of a potential fight, stating he would love to get back in the ring with Iron Mike.

Roy Jones Jr. speaking with Dr. Beau Hightower about getting back into the ring against Mike Tyson. pic.twitter.com/VXsuLs716Y — Wally Sparks (@djwallysparks) July 23, 2020

Since Tyson announced his boxing return, several names have been propped up as potential opponents for the former champion. Evander Holyfield was reportedly the leading contender to face Tyson. The third fight to complete the trilogy of their rivalry is still expected to take place in the near future.

The LA match card will also feature a fight between former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson and YouTuber Jake Paul. While the details of the event are yet to be announced, The Athletic reports Robinson vs Paul will serve as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Last year, Jake Paul, 23, beat fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib via technical knockout (TKO).

JaKe PaUl Is WiNnInG gUyS. Jakes a youtuber, I’m coming for the 💨 — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) July 23, 2020

Poor Nathaniel lolololololol https://t.co/r2U2f5eUPB — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2020

(Image Credits: Roy Jons Jr Twitter Handle)