Mike Tyson Opens Up On Anger Issues, Says He Gets Aggressive Under Pressure

Years after his retirement, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is still the youngest heavyweight boxer to have ever donned the Heavyweight World Title, which he did at the age of 20. A few months ago, Mike Tyson revealed that he is planning to compete once again at the age of 53, albeit in an exhibition fight. While there is considerable speculation regarding the Mike Tyson boxing return, the boxing great himself is yet to zero in on his opponent or the date of his comeback. However, Mike Tyson has already received several call-outs from various fight promotions, and boxing fans are waiting for Mike Tyson’s final call for his in-ring return. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson opened up on his anger issues and revealed that he always gets aggressive under pressure.

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: UFC Star Henry Cejudo Shares A Wild Story About Doing Drugs With Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson opens upon anger issues

During an interview with FightHype, Mike Tyson revealed that he gets aggressive under pressure, which comes as little surprise to his fans. Throughout his years in professional boxing, Mike Tyson was billed as one of the most intimidating men to have ever laced the gloves. However, outside the ring, Tyson seemingly retained that personality as he has been involved in several brawls throughout his career. Yet, as per Tyson himself, nothing angers him more than mental pressure.

“Pressure affects people differently. When pressure affects me, I get aggressive,” said Mike Tyson.

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: When Mike Tyson Gave Salman Khan's Grand Party A Miss To Visit The Slums In Dharavi

Mike Tyson further clarified that he was a victim of fear and trauma. During the interview, Mike Tyson revealed that he had to take medical assistance after overdosing on drugs. However, what the medical expert said left him stunned. “The doctor saw my brain. He was amazed at my brain. Not from the fighting! But, from the amount of drugs that I took. He said, ‘I can’t believe your brain is like this!’ But, what he did say was, ‘Hey! There’s a lot of activity going on in there with you anger.’ He could tell I was angry. And he could tell I was afraid, I had fear issues. I had trauma issues,” Mike Tyson stated.

Mike Tyson is 53 now, and is still active in the boxing community through his podcasts and special appearances on various programmes. Mike Tyson also has his own cannabis ranch. However, the boxing great is now looking forward to another in-ring experience at the age of 53.

Also Read | Mike Tyson bites ear of Holyfield, the duo comes out of retirement

Also Read | Mike Tyson bites ear of Holyfield, a trilogy fight in 2020?

Image courtesy: AP