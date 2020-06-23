Mike Tyson Shows Intense Training Session In Another Instagram Video: Watch

While the ‘Mike Tyson boxing return’ news continues to thrill fans since past two months now, the 53-year-old has landed another surprise for his fans by posting a short clip of his recent training session via Instagram. Mike Tyson, who has already begun his training with MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro, took to social media for uploading another training session which has grabbed attention from all over the world. Mike Tyson is spotted sparring in the video and it appears that the former Heavyweight World Champion is ready to go five rounds inside the squared circle again.

Also Read | Jon Jones Continues Verbal Assault On UFC Hierarchy Over Pay Issues

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson thrill fans with new training video

Mike Tyson has plenty of options to go with, in order to step inside the squared circle again. Since ‘Mike Tyson boxing return’ news has hit the headlines, the ‘Iron’ Mike was called out by several fighters. Starting from former foe Evander Holyfield to Shannon Briggs, Mike Tyson had two lucrative offers of returning back to the ring.

Not only that, but Mike Tyson was also offered $20 million to compete against Wanderlei Silva in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, it appears that Mike Tyson has made up his mind of facing UFC veteran Jon Jones newly. Tyson and Jon Jones recently went against each other on social media and teased a possible matchup between them. According to Mike Tyson, a UFC fighter can never ever be as rich as an A-listed boxer, and claimed that Conor McGregor had to fight Floyd Mayweather in order to make $100 million, before advising Jones to fight him if the UFC champion wants to make some “super money”.

Also Read | Mike Tyson body transformation: Mike Tyson Biopic Starring Jamie Foxx Takes Shape After 6 Years In Development

Mike Tyson boxing return: Date, Venue, Opponent?

Mike Tyson boxing return is currently strangling on the headlines with no definite date, opponent, or venue. Although the 53-year-old has vowed to return into the boxing ring in the near future, he did not name any of his rival or a specific date if comeback. However, Tyson’s social media handles continue to thrill the fans with recent video clips of training sessions.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Says Jon Jones Needs To Fight Him To Make Some 'super Money'

Also Read | Mike Tyson body transformation at the age of 53 make fans go berserk

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram