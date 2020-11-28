Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Live Stream: How To Watch, Start Time, Rules And TV Schedule

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set to make his return to the ring, 15 years after he announced his retirement. Fondly known as the Baddest Man on the Planet, the 54-year-old will face off against Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Here's a look at how to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight, start time tv schedule and rules for the exhibition clash.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout preview

In a much-awaited clash, the legendary Mike Tyson will make his official return to boxing against multiple world champion Roy Jones Jr on Saturday night (Sunday IST). Jones himself is making a comeback to the ring have last fought in 2018, having defeated Scott Sigmon despite an injured bicep. Both boxing veterans have trained aggressively ahead of their clash and by the looks of it, the fight promises to be an exciting one for the viewers. The bout is less of a sporting event and more of a chance for two transcendent athletes to prove age is a number and provide their fans with some entertainment.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr rules and weigh-in

With this being an exhibition bout, the rules for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight have amended the rules to a certain extent. The fight at Staples Center is an eight-round sparring session with each round lasting just two minutes. There will also be no official judging and limited violence, while there will also be no knockouts.

The duo faced off during the weigh-in ahead of their match, with Mike Tyson weighing at 220 pounds, 10 more than Roy Jones Jr. Incidentally, this is the lightest Iron has weighed since hitting the scale at 218 pounds for his infamous June 1997 rematch with Evander Holyfield where he bit off his opponent's ear.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr start time

There will be no official telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight on television in India. However, fans can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream by purchasing virtual tickets for the contest. BookMyShow is the exclusive ticketing partner for fans in the country and one can watch the bout live on BookMyShow Online by purchasing the subscription for just ₹129 only. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 30 in India.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr : Complete fight card

Main Card

Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight: Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight: Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter

Undercard

Lightweight: Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright

Featherweight: Irvin Gonzalez Jr vs Edward Vasquez

Heavyweight: Juiseppe Cusumano vs Nick Jones

(Image Courtesy: Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson Instagram)