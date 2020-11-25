Israel Adesanya To Work As “ringside Analyst” For Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Card

UFC star Israel Adesanya will swap MMA for boxing as he will serve as a ringside analyst for Mike Tyson's much-anticipated comeback bout opposite Roy Jones Jr this weekend on November 28. The two legends will face off in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles, with Israel Adesanya sharing his views on the fight on PPV television. While sharing the news on social media, Israel Adesanya expressed his excitement while calling the event “historic”.

🎙

Ring-side analyst for this historic night. Live on Pay-Per-View through your cable/satellite provider and on https://t.co/2d0fCeiZuG Saturday at 9pm ET @Triller #TysonJones @MikeTyson @Royjonesjrofficial pic.twitter.com/oUoLnogVXS — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 23, 2020

The event is officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and will also feature bouts like Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter. While Jake Paul and the others will compete under normal boxing rules, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr has seen some changes. CSAC executive director Andy Foster earlier revealed that the two legends are not allowed to knock each other out during the bout.

Not just that, there will be no judges sitting ringside to offer scoring. While Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will not be required to wear headgear, they will compete in an eight-round match, with each round only two minutes long. According to reports, the referee will also not announce the winner of the match in the end. While these rules are made for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr’s safety, many found if strange and absurd.

“They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don’t want them using their best efforts to hurt each other. They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout,” Andy Foster told Boxing Scene.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr schedule: Israel Adesanya on switching to boxing

A couple of months ago, Israel Adesanya told the media that he wouldn't move into boxing as it would represent a “step backwards” for him. He opined that in boxing he would have only “two weapons” (his hands) while in MMA he can use his entire body to defeat his opponent. “There's no need to go to boxing to make that kind of money. We can do it right here in the UFC,” he added.

