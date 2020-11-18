Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr To Feature Performances From Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Others

The upcoming boxing pay-per-view featuring Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in the main event is going to much more than pure combat sports action. Viral entertainment platform Triller, who will be live streaming the entire PPV on their app, announced on Tuesday that the November 28 event will feature performances from five of the best rappers in the industry, including five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and French Montana.

Fellow artists DaBaby and YG will also take the stage on November 28. Per the announcement made by Triller, each of the five rappers will have multi-song performances during the event.

#TysonJones // Only 11 days until we make history! Don’t miss this legendary night. Nov 28th, 9 pm ET, Pre-Order PPV now on https://t.co/2KcFYTSRmr pic.twitter.com/WLx1AtqDdm — TRILLER (@triller) November 17, 2020

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr schedule to feature multiple performances

Initially, the PPV was scheduled to take place on September 12 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The hosts later realised the massive financial potential of the PPV and opted to push the date to November 28. The location was later moved to the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A long of list of entertainers are known to be backing Triller, including Snoop Dogg, Future, The Weeknd and Pitbull. The app is looking to bank on the popularity of the celebrities to host a blockbuster PPV.

“The connection between boxing and music is undeniable,” Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman of Triller, said in Tuesday's press release. “As a global language, music unites cultures, and we knew this historical moment needed to include some of the biggest names in the industry.

"This event is going to go down in history, no doubt!" Lil Wayne added. "I'm grateful to be a part of it and share the arena with two living legends. I'm stoked to perform and give the fans something they can rock to."

"November 28th, I'm putting on a live show and watching two of the greats lace up their gloves, thanks to Triller," said Wiz Khalifa about his upcoming live performance.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr schedule, PPV details

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be Tyson's return to the ring for the first time in 15 years. His last boxing match came in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. Meanwhile, Roy Jones' last fight came in February 2018 when he scored a win over Scott Sigmon.

The event will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Apart from the main event, the fight card will also feature a cruiserweight bout between internet celebrity Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson, a match between Rashad Coulter and Vidal Riley, and a bout between Badou Jack and Black McKernan.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa Instagram)