Mike Tyson Makes A Major Claim Ahead Of Roy Jones Jr Fight: “If I Fail, I’m Going To Die”

Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his boxing return on November 28, 2020, where he’ll face Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight. As the fight approaches, the former heavyweight champion continues to do his best to promote the bout. In the latest promotional training video, the 54-year-old stated that he’s fully focused on his upcoming bout while punishing his punching bag with a series of quick combos.

In the video, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ also says that failure is not an option when he returns to the ring and he would “die” if he fails to stop The Superman. Mike Tyson added that he’s “greatest fighter since the conception of God” and there’s no chance he was going to miss an opportunity to fight Roy Jones Jr. “How could I not take this opportunity up?” said Tyson. “I’m fighting Roy Jones Jr. Do not miss it. I’m back,” he added.

Mike Tyson, who retired from the sport in 2005 after the Kevin McBride fight, recently claimed that he’s at his "lightest, leanest and meanest" since he was 18 years old. His trainer Rafael Cordeiro then chimed in the conversation and told Ariel Helwani that the 54-year-old could “kill somebody” and even has the power to defeat current heavyweights like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Death is a possibility while facing Tyson: Roy Jones Jr

Roy Jones Jr also shockingly admitted earlier that “death is a possibility” when he squares off against Tyson. On the Joe Rogan podcast, Captain Hook said that Mike Tyson is not a not normal puncher and should not be taken lightly, even he’s more than 50 years old. However, Roy Jones Jr said he loves boxing and would not be 'mad' at dying for it.

"I ain't trippin' at all because I know death is a possibility. Yeah, that can happen to anybody. And I know it can happen to me even more going in there with somebody as dangerous as Mike Tyson," added the Superman.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: WBC changes rules

In terms of rules, Roy Jones Jr said that the WBC has made the decision to make the bout shorter. He claimed that the boxing governing body is thinking of the fighters' safety, given their combined age is 105. The two will now collide in an eight-round bout, each round being two minutes long.

Image Source: Mike Tyson Instagram