Mike Tyson Is 'SCARED' Of Facing Evander Holyfield In A Trilogy Fight: Reports

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will enter the ring for the first time since 2005 when he takes on Roy Jones Jr in his comeback exhibition fight in November 2020. However, he’s not the only one who’s returning to the ring as his former rival Evander Holyfield is also training for his comeback bout with an opponent yet to be confirmed. There were reports earlier that Mike Tyson was offered a chance to face Holyfield, but the former heavyweight champion declined and chose to take on Roy Jones Jr instead.

This week, a source close to Evander Holyfield told TMZ the reason why Mike Tyson didn’t accept the trilogy bout with ‘The Real Deal’. The source claimed that money was not a problem but Mike Tyson was “scared” of Holyfield, who had defeated him previously. The source added that they went to Mike Tyson multiple times for the fight, but ‘Iron’ Mike chose to fight Roy Jones Jr instead.

Despite the claims by TMZ, that's not quite the case, according to Mike Tyson, who says he would love to fight Evander Holyfield again. Mike Tyson said that the Holyfield fight makes sense and he would do it if the fans asl for it. “That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it,” he said on the Hotboxin' podcast.

Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson

Just days after Mike Tyson made those comments, Evander Holyfield took to Instagram and teased Tyson vs Holyfield 3. While sharing a picture of one of his magazine covers, Holyfield wrote: “Who would like to see Holyfield vs Tyson 3? Or who else would you like to see me get in the ring with an exhibition?” The 58-year-old has been training for his return for months.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have fought twice in the past. Their first fight took place in November 1996 when Holyfield defeated Tyson to claim the WBA heavyweight world title. They had a rematch eight months later wherein Tyson was infamously disqualified for biting Holyfield's ear off.

Image Source: Mike Tyson Instagram