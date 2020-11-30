Mike Tyson Wants People To Care About Him After Draw Vs Roy Jones Jr On Boxing Return

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' officially returned to the boxing ring as Mike Tyson fought off Roy Jones Jr in an exciting exhibition match on Saturday. The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight was the former's first in 15 years and the 54-year-old's skills showed what boxing fanatics have missed over the years. The clash ended in a draw, but many believed Iron Mike was the deserved victor having been the aggressor throughout the bout.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr result: Tyson wants people to care about him in hilarious post-bout interview

While the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ended in a draw, the former certainly won the post-match interaction with the media. The two boxing legends lined up to have chat with BT Sport's Jim Gray, who questioned whether Jones was afraid of getting hurt considering Iron Mike's reputation of being a ferocious fighter.

However, before the multiple world championships winner could answer, Mike Tyson interrupted the chat suggesting that it was he who was afraid ahead of the fight. The 54-year-old said that he hadn't fought for the past 20-odd years while his opponent had only retired three years ago.

"Why nobody care about my ass?!" 😂



Mike Tyson just wants people to worry about him! #TysonJonesJr pic.twitter.com/xgrRwQBtw5 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

Jim Gray and Roy Jones Jr could hardly contain their laughter as Mike Tyson continued to stress his point. The 54-year-old said that he did not fight for 15 years, yet people were only worried about his opponent. Gray responded that "nobody thinks a giant is going to fall", inferring that Tyson was the natural heavyweight and the favourite for the clash, to which the Baddest Man on the Planet responded by suggesting that he was a beginner now after his 15-year sabbatical.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr draw: Iron Mike shows glimpses of former self in entertaining return

While age seems to have caught up on Mike Tyson, the 54-year-old retained some of his killer boxing extinct on his return. The Baddest Man on the Planet pursued Jones with body shots and a handful of head punches during a bout that was ordered to be a fairly safe sparring session by the California State Athletic Commission. Jones, on the other hand, was more content to frustrate Tyson. The fight was ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside.

(Image Courtesy: AP)