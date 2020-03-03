Mike Tyson's Bathtub Worth 10 Times More Than The Average Price Of A House In America

Mike Tyson “The Baddest Man on the planet” has achieved nearly everything in his 21-year long boxing career which boasts 50 wins along with six defeats. However, Mike Tyson has earned much more than just belts and recognition during his prime. According to reports, the Mike Tyson net worth section read $400 million at one point of his career and the American heavyweight did not hesitate to boats of his earnings. As per various media reports, Mike Tyson owned an 18-karat gold dial worth $4,245,000 and a gold chain worth $173,706. However, he grabbed everyone’s attention by reportedly purchasing a $2.2 million bathtub, which is estimated to be more than the average price of a house in America.

Mike Tyson bathtub: Everything you need to know

As per reports, Mike Tyson purchased the golden bathtub for his first wife as a Christmas gift with a whopping amount of $2.2 million. The average price of a house in America is reported to be somewhere around $200,000 dollars. The Mike Tyson bathtub, therefore, costs 10 times more than the average price of a home in the USA.

The Mike Tyson bathtub

Mike Tyson divorced his first wife a year later and he was forced to sell the bathtub for half the price. English billionaire Derwood Hodgegrass reportedly purchased the golden Mike Tyson bathtub. Well, Mike Tyson was not the only one who stunned everyone with his customised golden bathtub. Oprah Winfrey also managed to make customised bathtubs for herself and one of them was shaped like her own body. During an interview with Vogue, Oprah Winfrey said, “I love creating bathing experiences-bath gels, bubbles, crystals, salts, lavender milk”. Surprisingly, the Mike Tyson bathtub is completely different from that, but it has managed to garner a lot of attention for the youngest heavyweight champion of the world.

