Mike Tyson And Tupac Shakur's Friendship Story Has Been Revealed By WBC

Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur are two of the greatest personalities in their respective fields. They were straight forward, passionate, energetic, and brutal. While Tyson used to devastate his opponents by knocking them out, Tupac was known for reflecting truth through his rap verses. Tupac and Mike Tyson were good friends but no one knew how did it happen. Well, WBC boxing recently revealed the story that ignited the friendship between two of the greatest of all time.

How did Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur become friends?

Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was always a boxing fan and his love towards the sport brought him close to Mike Tyson. No wonder, Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur are two of the biggest global superstars but when Tyson met Tupac for the first time, he did not know the rapper. According to Mike Tyson’s statement, he met Tupac for the first time in a club. The rapper was not famous back then but Mike Tyson invited him to come inside the club. Tupac went back and came along with 50 people inside the club. After getting into the club, Tupac grabbed a mic and started rapping. No wonder, the entire arena loved it especially Mike Tyson. Once the party got over, Tupac came towards Mike Tyson for letting him inside the club. Since then, Tupac Shakur and Mike Tyson became good friends. WBC Boxing’s Instagram handle revealed the story and posted a precious picture of Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur. Take a look.

(Image courtesy: Instagram handle of WBC boxing)