Mike Tyson Vs Buster Douglas: 30 Years Since The World Of Boxing Was Left STUNNED, Watch

It’s not every day that you get to see the baddest man on planet earth getting knocked out by some underdog boxer. However, when Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas fought each other in an epic heavyweight encounter, the entire world witnessed Tyson getting knocked out by Douglas in Round Number 10. It was billed as a ‘major upset’ in boxing history. Buster Douglas silenced all his critics by defeating the undefeated Mike Tyson.

Take a look at the moment where Buster Douglas stunned the world.

When Mike Tyson got knocked out by Buster Douglas in 1990

The mega-fight between an undefeated Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas was held in 1990 at the Tokyo Dome. It was billed as Tyson's return to the ring. Tyson entered the ring as a ‘favourite’ but as the night ended, the entire world went into a state of shock. WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Mike Tyson started the fight with extreme aggression. However, to everyone’s surprise, Tyson failed to intimidate Buster Douglas inside the ring.

Both the men started to swing blows from the initial stages of the fight. The entire arena felt the heat of the moment. However, as the fight advanced, Buster looked extremely confident as he was dictating the flow of the fight. Mike Tyson managed to land some deadly jabs over Buster Douglas but the challenger stayed relevant in the fight. Finally, in the 10th round, Douglas landed a few jabs before planting an uppercut over Mike Tyson. The entire world could not believe it as Mike Tyson was knocked out cold. It has been thirty years. However, Mike Tyson vs Buster Douglas is still remembered as one of the most electric encounters by boxing fans.

(Image courtesy: YouTube)