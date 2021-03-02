Mike Tyson's Lavish Mansion That 50 Cent Bought For $4.5M When Boxer Went Bankrupt

Back in 2003, just a year after his loss to fellow legend Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson declared bankruptcy with reported debts of $23 million (£16.5 million). And while he has made more than $300 million (£216 million) in his entire carrier, Tyson was forced to sell off many of his assets, which also included his lavish Connecticut mansion that had 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms back then. The property was bought by rapper 50 Cent for a whopping $4.5 million (£3.3 million), which he later sold to someone else.

Mike Tyson mansion: Inside Tyson's former Connecticut mansion

According to The Sun, when 50 Cent bought the property, “It set a record for the most expensive home ever sold in the area of Farmington”. Apart from consisting of 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, the 50,000-square-foot house and has an indoor pool and hot tub, a green-screen room, an indoor court, multiple game rooms, and a recording studio.

As per reports, the mansion has a huge stately front gate and the guests who enter the residence get greeted by a lion statue. The property has marble flooring, with a duelling wood-panelled staircase that leads to the upper level. The master bedroom, which has a scenic view of the garden landscape, also consists of a walk-in closet with glass doors, where Mike Tyson and 50 Cent would have kept their designer wears.

Considering Mike Tyson's love for gambling, the mansion had a room filled with poker and roulette tables, while another room consisted of various indoor games, including pool tables. There are also indoor and outdoor basketball courts, where Mike Tyson and his teammates spent a lot of free time. Next to the outdoor court, there’s a pond with various water features.

50 Cent mansion: The rapper sold his Connecticut mansion on a $1.3 million loss

According to 50 Cent, he used to spend more than $65,000 (£50,000) a month just for the maintenance of the huge mansion, and because of that, he decided to sell the house. 50 Cent earlier wanted $19.4 million (£14 million) for the property, but ended up selling it for $3.1 million (£2.3 million) instead as the mansion remained unsold for over a decade. "It's just oversized for the market. When you have a property that is well outside the norm, it takes a lot longer to sell," Estate agent Jonathan Miller told Realtor.com (via Sportbible).

Image Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Mike Tyson/ Instagram