MLB Considering Playoff Expansion Starting From 2022 Season: Reports

Major League Baseball (MLB) is considering a major change to its post-season format. The New York Post reported that MLB is 'seriously' considering to increase the number of teams from each league that reaches the post-season from five to seven. With discussions reportedly heading at pace, we could see the changed format from the 2022 campaign.

1/When asked if MLB presented new playoff format to the union as stated in an SI story, a PA spokesperson said: "Rob (Manfred) mentioned expanded playoffs that could alter the regular season as part of an informal

conversation. It was never part of a presentation or proposal.

MLB expanded playoffs explained

According to the report, the MLB's expanded playoff field would see the team with the best record in the American League and the National League receive a bye to avoid the wild-card round and head straight to the Division Series.

The other two division winners and the wild card with the next best record would each get the opportunity to host all three games in a best-of-three wild card round. This means that the bottom three wild card sides would have no first-round home games.

MLB reportedly planning to change postseason format from 5 to 7 teams per league.



- Wild card game would go away

- First round would become best 2-of-3

- Top seed in each league gets a Bye

- Teams with best records would pick their opponents.

The division winner with the second-best record in a league would then get the first pick of its opponent from the lower three wild cards. This would be followed by the other division winner, meaning the final two remaining wild cards would face each other.

It is also reported that the MLB is looking to take inspiration for National Collegiate Athletic Association and provide live streaming for the sides picking their opponents in order to boost their revenues.

MLB playoff proposal: An opportunity for more sides

With 14 teams playing in the revamped MLB expanded playoff, more sides will have the chance to win the championship. Along with handing the top sides in the leagues a major advantage (a bye), the sides with the better win-loss record will have the opportunity to strategically choose their opponents, which MLB believes could make the post-season more interesting.

