Dodgers Trade Rumours: What To Expect From The LA Dodgers This MLB Offseason

While the MLB offseason has seen many deals go through, there hasn’t been much for the Los Angeles Dodgers fans to cheer about. While Anthony Rendon passed on the chance to play for the LA Dodgers citing their 'Hollywood lifestyle' wasn't for him, he joined rivals LA Angels, while Madison Bumgarner and Corey Kluber signed up for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers respectively. The LA Dodgers recently acquired the services of reliever Blake Treinen, and they would look to make moves in the trade market to strengthen their side ahead of the new MLB season.

Dodgers Trade Rumours

Welcome, Blake!



The Los Angeles Dodgers today signed right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/6chFFO6dHY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 15, 2019

Dodgers trade rumours: LA Dodgers and Cleveland Indians root for a perfect trade?

For years, LA Dodgers and the Indians have flirted with the possibility of a trade. The Indians could use an outfielder. The LA Dodgers have an abundance of outfielders. Cleveland would like to add a young catcher to their roster, and the LA Dodgers have two of them. The Dodgers require a starting pitcher or two, while the Indians have a surplus of starting pitching. The LA Dodgers are reportedly looking to add Francisco Lindor to their ranks, and a deal seems possible considering the variety of options the Indians and the LA Dodgers can agree on.

Dodgers trade rumours: LA Dodgers and Boston Red Sox to hold talks?

LA Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking at a possible trade with Dodgers looking to bring in David Price or Mookie Betts. While it’s a far cry from Dodgers’ initial targets of Anthony Rendon and Madison Bumgarner, it’s probably the most sizeable acquisition the LA franchise can make considering Washington Nationals’ $90million offer for Josh Donaldson. The Red Sox will almost certainly subsidise a considerable chunk of the three years and $96 remaining on Price's contract. As the Dodgers get shut out of the rest of the starting pitching market, a Friedman reunion becomes more intriguing.

Dodgers trade rumours: LA Dodgers eyeing Mike Clevinger?

The LA Dodgers are reportedly interested in acquiring underrated pitcher Mike Clevinger. After failing to sign Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg and such, buying a top-level starting pitcher is going to have to come via the trade market. Whether Cleveland decides to trade Clevinger remains to be seen, especially after they let go Corey Kluber, but one cannot ignore the possibility of a blockbuster deal involving Gavin Lux and Dustin May.

Dodgers trade rumours: What’s next for Hyun-Jin Ryu?

Former Dodgers’ southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu is garnering keen interest on the free-agent market. The latest report is that the Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Ryu who was a finalist for the National League Cy Young award in 2019 and is garnering attention now that Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg are off the market. While the Dodgers are one of the interested parties, they are yet to make a move for the South Korea star.

