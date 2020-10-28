Mookie Betts Contract Details: How Much Does The Dodgers' Star Make In His 12-year Deal?

Mookie Betts was one of the stars of the Boston Red Sox unit that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 to win the World Series. He was since traded in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs in February 2020, along with David Price to the Dodgers. Eyebrows were raised when the Los Angeles franchise offered the 28-year-old a multi-million-dollar contract extension in July, but Betts put all those doubts to rest with a sublime performance in the Dodgers' biggest game in recent history.

Mookie Betts contract: Mookie Betts salary

After a successful 2019 season, the Boston Red Sox traded Betts, David Price and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs in February 2020. Five months into his career in Los Angeles, Betts signed a 12-year contract extension, through the 2032 season. The deal was worth a whopping $365 million, making it the third-richest contract in the history of North American sports.

@mookiebetts is the best baseball player in the world!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 28, 2020

The new contract meant that the 28-year-old bagged a staggering $30,416,667 per year, while approximately earning $187,757.20. Only Mike Trout's $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels is worth more than Betts' new deal. The former Red Sox star also received a massive $65 million signing bonus for pledging his future to the Dodgers. The bonus is spread around the 13 years of his contract, meaning the 28-year-old will bag $5 million every year.

Mookie Betts is the first player ever to win MVP and a World Series title with 2 different franchises before turning 30 years old.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/I4kUpdYgIs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2020

Mookie Betts net worth: Mookie Betts career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mookie Betts' net worth currently is approximately around $50 million. Sporting News reports that the 28-year-old bagged $33 million in his time with the Red Sox and is set to bag another $10 million after his first season with the Dodgers. Mookie Betts' new contract is likely to see his net worth soar in the future, with a figure in the nine-digit territory possible if he remains fit and plays baseball for the duration of his contract in Hollywood.

His World Series win with the Dodgers is likely to ring him more endorsements like Axe Bats, with whom he signed a multi-year deal. Also, Betts' contract has $115 million deferred meaning that he will receive the money every July 1 in the 12 years after his deal expires in 2032. The 28-year-old will have $8 million deferred from his base salary in the first five years of his contract, with the amount jumping to $10 million for the new two seasons. It further rises to $11 million in the last five years of his deal.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Mookie Betts net worth figure has been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 1000% accuracy of the figure.

(Image Courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers Twitter)