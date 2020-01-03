MLB Trade Rumours: 5 Best Remaining Free Agents Who Are Likely To Fetch Big Bucks

The Major League Baseball (MLB) off-season saw some blockbuster deals completed early in the video. Top brass free agents like Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon made some record-breaking moves in the off-season while Zack Wheeler and Madison Bumgarner also found new franchises. While most of the top free agents found new homes, let’s take a look at the top remaining free agents in the market.

MLB trade rumours: Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson is one of the free agents who can command a 9-figure contract despite being 34 years of age. The slugging third baseman was limited to 52 games in 2018 due to injuries, which seem to be the stumbling block for some teams. However, Donaldson reportedly has a list of suitors, that includes two teams willing to offer him 4-year contracts, i.e. Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals.

MLB trade rumours: Nicholas Castellanos

Nicholas Castellanos significantly enhanced his stocks with an outstanding LAST two months of the 2019 season with the Cubs after they attained him from the Detroit Tigers in a trade. Castellanos is younger than most free agents with his career on the upside. The Chicago-based franchise would like to bring him back if they can meet his demands as he has also been linked to the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers.

MLB trade rumours: Marcell Ozuna

Only a couple of teams are reportedly interested in signing Marcell Ozuna, but it seems like the 29-year old outfielder is a fallback option for teams who fail to sign Nicholas Castellanos. Ozuna’s .241/.328/.472 with 29 home runs in 130 games are good but not enough to command a nine-figure fee. The Cardinals are still looking to replace Marcell Ozuna in the left-field. It might make sense for the two to reunify on a one-year contract in 2020 and for Ozuna to become a free agent in the winter of 2020.

MLB trade rumours: Daniel Hudson

Daniel Hudson had a pooled 2.47 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with the Toronto Blue Jays and Nationals during the regular season in 69 games. However, Hudson did not have an ERA better than 4.11 in a three-season span from 2016-18, which may concern some of his suitors. Hudson is likely to make more money in 2020 due to his worth in high leverage situations in the post-season.

