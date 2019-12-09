MLB Winter Meetings: What To Expect From LA Dodgers In The Off-season

The 2019 MLB Winter meetings started on Sunday. The LA Dodgers have expectedly been asked about the availability of the Dodgers’ minor league player of the year for 2019 - Gavin Lux. Possible suitors have been turned away and it gives us an insight into LA Dodgers’ mindset during the MLB winter meetings. According to the latest MLB trade rumours, the LA franchise is also eyeing the signing of a big free-agent during the MLB winter meetings.

MLB Winter meetings: Clubs ask for LA Dodgers' breakthrough star Gavin Lux

While Gavin Lux had a breakthrough season, slashing a line of .347/.421/.607 in 113 games across Double-A and Triple-A. He didn’t fail in the big league club, holding his own at .240/.305/.400 in 23 games of irregular playing time. Lux proved himself capable enough to make the playoff roster and earn the start in games 2 and 4 of the National League Divison Series versus the Washington Nationals.

MLB Winter Meetings: LA Dodgers eyeing Cole, Rendon and Strasburg

It’s not surprising that the LA Dodgers want to hang on to Gavin Lux. However, they are also interested in free agent Anthony Rendon. Financial excuses are a thing of the past, considering that the Dodgers have stayed under the luxury tax brink each of the last two seasons. They have approximately $30 million in spending before they hit the limit this season. It is no surprise that the LA Dodgers’ are linked with three top free-agent players: Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg. The Dodgers’ have reportedly met with all three players in the past week ahead of the MLB WInter meetings.

MLB Winter meetings: LA Dodgers looking to end title drought

A big free-agent signing goes against the modus operandi of Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations. Friedman is known for finding value players and free agents. It is highly unlikely that LA Dodgers’ would pay more than $245 million fee that the New York Yankees’ are paying for Gerrit Cole, according to the MLB trade rumours. There are slim chances of Friedman abandoning this philosophy, considering that Dodgers’ have starved for a title for the last 32 years. With the MLB Winter Meetings, things will get clearer for the Dodgers' fans as they look to end their title drought.

